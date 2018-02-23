Area 2A And 1A Regional Basketball Results From Thursday’s Play

2A and 1A area boys and girls basketball teams are vying for State Tournament berths. Here are the results from area teams from Thursday nights play:

Lovell defeated Big Piney 40-34 and Greybull defeated Kemmerer 56-34 at the 2A Girls West Regional in Riverton. Today, Lovell play Greybull for a State Tournament berth and Big Piney will play Kemmerer in a loser out game.

On the boy’s side of the 2A Regional: Big Piney defeated Lovell 48-47 and Kemmerer lost to Rocky Mountain 76-47. Today, Kemmerer will play Greybull in a loser out game. Big Piney plays Wind River for a State Tournament berth.

At the 1A West Regional in Lander, the Farson-Eden boys defeated Dubois 60-12 to advance to the semi-finals against Encampment with the winner qualifying for the State Tournament.

In the 1A West Regional girls tournament, Farson-Eden lost to St. Stephens 62-54 and will meet Dubois in a loser out game late this morning.