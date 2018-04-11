Area Athletes Do Well At First High School Rodeo of Spring/Summer Season

The first high school rodeo of the 2018 spring/summer season took place this past weekend in Laramie and many area athletes performed well. Rock Springs will host the second rodeo of the season this weekend at the Sweetwater County Events Complex Indoor Arena. View results below:

Saturday

Bareback Riding

1. Myles Carlson Evanston WY.

2. Donny Proffitt Diamondville WY.

Goat Tying

5. Karissa Phillips Rock Springs WY.

6. Shaylee Terry McKinnon WY.

Pole Bending

3. Ryker Goodman Green River WY.

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. Ira Dickinson Rock Springs WY.

Team Roping

4. Tanner Anderson McKinnon WY.

4. Carsten Hughes Manila UT.

10. Chance Anderson McKinnon WY.

10. Chance Stevie Cora WY.

Tie Down Roping

10. Ira Dickinson Rock Springs WY.

Sunday

Bareback Riding

1. Myles Carlson Evanston WY.

Goat Tying

1. Karissa Phillips Rock Springs WY.

Pole Bending

7. Jessyka Smith Rock Springs WY.

Saddle Bronc Riding

2. Ira Dickinson Rock Springs WY.

Steer Wrestling

1. Chance Anderson McKinnon WY.

2. Ira Dickinson Rock Springs WY.

Team Roping

5. Kolby Bradley Big Piney WY.

5. Arye Espenscheid Big Piney WY.