Area Athletes Earn 2A/1A All Conference; All-State Honors

15 area students earned 2018 2A/1A All Conference Basketball honors.
Girls
Rachel Howard – Big Piney
Liberty Runyan – Big Piney
Anna Stoutenburg – Big Piney
Grace Tanner – Big Piney (2A Southwest Player of the Year)
Taylor Brunski – Kemmerer
Jesse Madsen – Farson-Eden
Maizee Thoren – Farson-Eden
Boys
Jake Pape -Big Piney
Andrew Pluid – Big Piney
Randall Whiterock – Big Piney
Tanner Ploman – Kemmerer
Braxton Applequist – Farson-Eden
Clancy Gines – Farson-Eden
Carter Malec – Farson-Eden
Lain Mitchelson – Farson-Eden (1A Southwest Player of the Year)
Five area students have earned 2018 2A/1A All-State Honors in basketball.
Girls
Grace Tanner – Big Piney
Maizee Thoren – Farson-Eden
Boys
Randall Whiterock – Big Piney
Clancy Gines – Farson-Eden
Lain Mitchelson – Farson-Eden (2nd Year All State)
