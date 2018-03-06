Latest

Area Athletes Earn 2A/1A All Conference; All-State Honors

TOPICS:

March 6, 2018

15 area students earned 2018 2A/1A All Conference Basketball honors.

Girls

Rachel Howard – Big Piney

Liberty Runyan – Big Piney

Anna Stoutenburg – Big Piney

Grace Tanner – Big Piney (2A Southwest Player of the Year)

Taylor Brunski – Kemmerer

Jesse Madsen – Farson-Eden

Maizee Thoren – Farson-Eden

Boys

Jake Pape -Big Piney

Andrew Pluid – Big Piney

Randall Whiterock – Big Piney

Tanner Ploman – Kemmerer

Braxton Applequist – Farson-Eden

Clancy Gines – Farson-Eden

Carter Malec – Farson-Eden

Lain Mitchelson – Farson-Eden (1A Southwest Player of the Year)

Five area students have earned 2018 2A/1A All-State Honors in basketball.

Girls

Grace Tanner – Big Piney

Maizee Thoren – Farson-Eden

Boys

Randall Whiterock – Big Piney

Clancy Gines – Farson-Eden

Lain Mitchelson – Farson-Eden (2nd Year All State)

 

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Area Athletes Earn 2A/1A All Conference; All-State Honors"

Leave a Reply