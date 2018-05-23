Area Athletes Earn All-Conference Soccer Honors

Wyopreps.com has released the names for the athletes who have earned All-Conference honors in both 3A and 4A Soccer. View the area athletes below.

4A West Boys All-Conference

Tyus Corina Evanston

Pablo Escalante Evanston

Jess Richins Evanston

Christian Alatorre Green River

Haden Counts Green River

Alex Davis Green River

Erik Gwaltney Green River

Gregory Marchal Green River

Patrick Marchal Green River

Chase Stoeger Green River

Eduardo Bravo Rock Springs

Nic Kautzman Rock Springs

Nick Nelson Rock Springs

Luswin Trujillo Rock Springs

4A West Girls All-Conference

Brittany Barton Evanston

Carly Kettering Green River

Chezney Mamalis Green River

Alyssa Bedard Rock Springs

Rylee Berry Rock Springs

Kia Comstock Rock Springs

Margaret Hamilton Rock Springs

Kristin McCrann Rock Springs

Annika Syvrud Rock Springs

Alyssa Vigil Rock Springs

3A West Boys All-Conference

Vincente Acosta Pinedale

Levi Douglas Pinedale