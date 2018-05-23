Wyopreps.com has released the names for the athletes who have earned All-Conference honors in both 3A and 4A Soccer. View the area athletes below.
4A West Boys All-Conference
Tyus Corina Evanston
Pablo Escalante Evanston
Jess Richins Evanston
Christian Alatorre Green River
Haden Counts Green River
Alex Davis Green River
Erik Gwaltney Green River
Gregory Marchal Green River
Patrick Marchal Green River
Chase Stoeger Green River
Eduardo Bravo Rock Springs
Nic Kautzman Rock Springs
Nick Nelson Rock Springs
Luswin Trujillo Rock Springs
4A West Girls All-Conference
Brittany Barton Evanston
Carly Kettering Green River
Chezney Mamalis Green River
Alyssa Bedard Rock Springs
Rylee Berry Rock Springs
Kia Comstock Rock Springs
Margaret Hamilton Rock Springs
Kristin McCrann Rock Springs
Annika Syvrud Rock Springs
Alyssa Vigil Rock Springs
3A West Boys All-Conference
Vincente Acosta Pinedale
Levi Douglas Pinedale
Be the first to comment on "Area Athletes Earn All-Conference Soccer Honors"