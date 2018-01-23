Area Athletes Earn Wyoming Chapter’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year Nomination

(Worland, Wyo.) – The 99 nominees for this year’s Wyoming Chapter, National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete scholarships come from 35 different high schools from all five Wyoming prep football classifications plus the University of Wyoming.

The annual awards banquet is scheduled at the Marian Rochelle Gateway Center at the University of Wyoming on Saturday, March 17th. The finalists, the most outstanding back and lineman from each classification, will be honored with a $1,200 scholarship and a chance to be named Wyoming’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

The Scholar-Athlete Awards are based 40 percent on football ability, 40 percent on academic achievement and 20 percent on community service. To qualify, a scholar-athlete must have a Grade Point Average of 3.0 or better.

Other awards will include a Courage and/or Perseverance Award to an athlete or athletes who have overcome serious injuries or medical conditions. The chapter also awards selected state residents with an outstanding contribution to amateur football award, the greatest UW, and High School fans, an award for lifetime contributions to football officiating and an honor for an outstanding assistant coaches contribution.

The 2017 area high school senior nominees for the Scholar-Athlete awards are:

Chancy Hunt – Big Piney

Tristan Barney – Big Piney

Cyrus Skidmore – Kemmerer

Harlan Benedict – Mountain View

Chance Hofer – Green River

Devin Love – Green River

Cole White – Green River