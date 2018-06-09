Area Athletes Qualify For 2018 National High School Finals Rodeo in July

The 2018 Wyoming High School Finals Rodeo wrapped up yesterday and many local athletes have punched their ticket to come back to the Sweetwater County Events Complex in July.

Bareback Riding

1. Myles Carlson Evanston, WY.

2. Donny Proffit Diamondville, WY.

Advertisement

Saddle Bronc Riding

1.Ira Dickinson Rock Springs, WY.

Bull Riding

2. Wyatt Phelps Pinedale, WY.

Alt. Donny Proffit Diamondville, WY.

Goat Tying

2. Shaylee Terry McKinnon, WY.

Steer Wrestling

3. Chance Anderson McKinnon, WY.

Alt. Ira Dickinson Rock Springs, WY.

Advertisement

Team Roping

3. Kolby Bradley/Arye Espenscheid Big Piney, WY.

Girls Cutting

4. Aniya Teppo Farson, WY.

Light Rifle

Carsten Hughes Manila, UT.

Queen

Jessyka Smith Rock Springs, WY.