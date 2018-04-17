Area Athletes Successful At Rock Springs High School Rodeo

Athletes from all across Wyoming and many from surrounding states were in Rock Springs this past weekend as part of the second rodeo of the 2018 Spring/Summer season, and many of the local athletes did very well. View results below:

Saturday Round One

Bareback Riding

1. Myles Carlson Evanston WY. 72

2. Donny Proffitt Diamondville WY. 55

Barrel Racing

2. Taylor Nichols Boulder WY. 15.874

Breakaway Roping

3. Taylor Nichols Boulder WY. 3.47

8. Ryker Goodman Green River WY. 4.23

Goat Tying

2. Shaylee Terry McKinnon WY. 7.56

Pole Bending

3. Jessyka Smith Rock Springs WY. 20.808

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. Ira Dickinson Rock Springs WY. 65

Steer Wrestling

7. Chance Anderson McKinnon WY. 17.46

Team Roping

2. Kolby Bradley Big Piney WY. 6.63

2. Arye ESPENSCHEID Big Piney WY. 6.63

Saturday Round Two

Bareback Riding

1. Myles Carlson Evanston WY. 68

2. Donny Proffitt Diamondville WY. 58

Barrel Racing

5. Taylor Nichols Boulder WY. 15.901



Breakaway Roping

2. Taylor Nichols Boulder WY. 2.61

Bull Riding

1. Wyatt Phelps Pinedale WY. 70

Goat Tying

8. Ryker Goodman Green River WY. 9.15

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. Ira Dickinson Rock Springs WY. 68

Steer Wrestling

1. Chance Anderson McKinnon WY. 7.09

Team Roping

5. Chance Anderson McKinnon WY. 8.3

5. Chance Stevie Cora WY. 8.3

6. Tanner Anderson McKinnon WY. 11.26

6. Carsten Hughes Manila UT. 11.26

Tie Down Roping

7. Ira Dickinson Rock Springs WY. 12.88