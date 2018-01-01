Area Basketball Teams To Compete At Cheyenne East Invitational

Three area boys and girls basketball teams will begin 2018 with a trip to Cheyenne for the Taco John’s Invitational hosted by Cheyenne East High School.

The Rock Springs Tigers and Green River Wolves boys and girls basketball teams make up part of the 12 teams in attendance. The Evanston Red Devils boys and girls will also compete in the invitational.

Here are the scheduled games for the Rock Springs Tigers and Lady Tigers:

Thursday (1/4) – Lady Tigers vs. Cheyenne East, 6:30 p.m., Tigers at Cheyenne East, 8:00 p.m. Both at East.

Friday (1/5) – Lady Tigers vs. Cheyenne Central, 5:00 p.m., Tigers vs. Cheyenne Central, 6:30 p.m. Both at Central.

Saturday (1/6), – Lady Tigers vs. Sheridan, 10:30 a.m., Tigers vs. Sheridan, 12:00 p.m. Both at South.

All Lady Tigers and Tigers games will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com.

Here are the scheduled games for the Green River Wolves:

Thursday (1/4) – Lady Wolves vs. Laramie, 5:30 p.m., Wolves vs. Laramie, 7:00 p.m. Both games at Laramie.

Friday (1/5) – Lady Wolves vs. Sheridan, 3:30 p.m., Wolves vs. Sheridan 5:00 p.m. Both games at Central.

Saturday (1/6) – Lady Wolves vs. Central, 10:30 a.m., at Central, Wolves vs. Fort Collins, 10:30 a.m. at Storey Gym.