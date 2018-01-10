Latest

Area Boys Basketball Teams In Latest WyoPrep Polls

January 10, 2018

After a weekend full of basketball action for area schools, Wyopreps.com has released their latest boys basketball polls.

The Tigers (5-4) stay in the number six spot in the 4A Poll with the Wolves (8-1) locking in the number four position.  Evanston (6-3) has locked in the number five spot in this week’s 4A poll.  Cheyenne East (7-4) jumps to the number one spot, while Sheridan (7-2), and Campbell County (7-2) round out the top five.

In the 3A rankings, Buffalo (8-3) jumps to the number one spot while Cody (8-3) drops to the number three spot, Rawlins (6-3) moves up to the number two spot, with Riverton (6-4), and New Castle (6-1) rounding out the top five.

In the 2A rankings, Wind River (9-3) remains number one with Pine Bluffs (8-1), Rocky Mountain (8-1), Lovell (5-3), and Wyoming Indian (10-3) round out the top five. Big Piney (9-3) received votes.

Encampment (7-1) leads the 1A rankings with Burlington (6-2), Little Snake River (4-5), Saratoga (7-2) and Farson-Eden (6-6) rounding out the top five.

John Bunning

For a look at the complete voter breakout and teams go to WyoPreps.com.

