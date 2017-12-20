Area Boys Basketball Teams In Latest WyoPrep Polls

After a weekend full of basketball action for area schools, Wyopreps.com has released their latest boys basketball polls.

The Tigers (5-1) fall to number six in the 4A Poll with the Wolves (6-0) locking in the number seven position. Evanston (5-1) is tied for fourth with Campbell County in this week’s 4A poll. Cheyenne East (4-2) falls to the number two spot, while Laramie (3-1), and Sheridan (3-2) take the number three spot.

In the 3A rankings, Cody (6-1) is number one with Rawlins (4-3), Riverton (4-2), Buffalo (3-1) and Torrington (3-1) rounding out the top five.

In the 2A rankings, Wind River (6-1) is number one with Pine Bluffs (5-0), Rocky Mountain (4-0), Wyoming Indian (7-1) and Lovell (3-2) the top five. Both Big Piney (5-2) and Kemmerer (0-6) received votes.

Burlington (3-0) leads the the 1A rankings with Little Snake River (3-3), Farson-Eden (5-2), St. Stephens (4-0) and Ecampment (6-0) rounding out the top five.

For a look at the complete voter breakout and teams go to WyoPreps.com.