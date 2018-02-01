Latest

Area Boys Basketball Teams in Latest Wyopreps Coach and Media Polls

February 1, 2018

Wyopreps.com has released their latest boys basketball polls. Many area teams received votes.

The Rock Springs Tigers (9-5) remain in the number six spot in the 4A Poll with the Green River Wolves (11-3) dropping into the number seven position. Evanston (12-3) moves up one from last week into the number three spot in this week’s 4A poll. Sheridan (11-4) moves up one into the number one spot, with Cheyenne East (10-6) dropping into the number two spot. Campbell County (10-5) rounds out the top five in the fourth spot.

In the 3A rankings, Buffalo (13-3), Riverton (11-4), Cody (11-4), Rawlins (9-5) and Newcastle (10-3) all remain in their same positions from last week.

In the 2A rankings, Wind River (14-3) remains number one with Pine Bluffs (14-1) remain in the top two. Wyoming Indian (14-4) moves down one to the number four spot. Lovell (8-5) drops two spots to the fifth spot. and Rocky Mountain (13-2) jumps up two into the third spot. Big Piney (11-7) received votes.

Burlington (11-3) and Farson-Eden (11-7) remain one and two. Saratoga (10-4), St. Stephens (9-3), and Encampment (10-4) round out the top five.

For a look at the complete voter breakout and teams go to WyoPreps.com.

