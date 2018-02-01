Area Boys Basketball Teams in Latest Wyopreps Coach and Media Polls

Wyopreps.com has released their latest boys basketball polls. Many area teams received votes.

The Rock Springs Tigers (9-5) remain in the number six spot in the 4A Poll with the Green River Wolves (11-3) dropping into the number seven position. Evanston (12-3) moves up one from last week into the number three spot in this week’s 4A poll. Sheridan (11-4) moves up one into the number one spot, with Cheyenne East (10-6) dropping into the number two spot. Campbell County (10-5) rounds out the top five in the fourth spot.

In the 3A rankings, Buffalo (13-3), Riverton (11-4), Cody (11-4), Rawlins (9-5) and Newcastle (10-3) all remain in their same positions from last week.

In the 2A rankings, Wind River (14-3) remains number one with Pine Bluffs (14-1) remain in the top two. Wyoming Indian (14-4) moves down one to the number four spot. Lovell (8-5) drops two spots to the fifth spot. and Rocky Mountain (13-2) jumps up two into the third spot. Big Piney (11-7) received votes.

Burlington (11-3) and Farson-Eden (11-7) remain one and two. Saratoga (10-4), St. Stephens (9-3), and Encampment (10-4) round out the top five.

For a look at the complete voter breakout and teams go to WyoPreps.com.