Area Boys Basketball Teams In Latest WyoPreps Polls

Wyopreps.com has released their latest boys basketball polls. Many area teams received votes.

The Rock Springs Tigers (7-4) stay in the number six spot in the 4A Poll with the Green River Wolves (10-1) moving into the number three position. Evanston (8-3) moves up one from last week into the number four spot in this week’s 4A poll. Cheyenne East (8-4) remains the number one spot, while Sheridan (8-3), and Campbell County (7-4) round out the top five.

In the 3A rankings, Buffalo (9-3) remains in the number one spot while Riverton (7-4) jumps into the number two spot from fourth, Cody (9-3) remains in the number three spot, Rawlins (7-4) drops to the number four spot, and Newcastle (7-2) rounds out the top five.

In the 2A rankings, Wind River (10-3) remains number one with Pine Bluffs (10-1), Wyoming Indian (10-3), Lovell (5-3), Rocky Mountain (9-2) round out the top five. Big Piney (11-3) received votes.

Encampment (8-2) drops from the number one spot to the number five spot in the 1A rankings with Burlington (8-2) jumping into the number one spot, Farson-Eden (8-6) jumps into the number two spot with Little Snake River (4-5), and St. Stephens (5-2) rounding out the top five.

For a look at the complete voter breakout and teams go to WyoPreps.com.