Area Boys Soccer Teams to Compete at Green River Invitational This Weekend

The 2018 Todd Malonek Boys Southwest Invitation Soccer Tournament is scheduled Friday and Saturday in Green River. Matches are scheduled to get underway at 10:30 Friday morning and run through Saturday afternoon.

Teams competing in the two-day soccer event include Green River, Rock Springs, Evanston, Pinedale, Riverton, Cody, Rawlins, Star Valley, Douglas, Lander, Powell, Buffalo, Torrington, Newcastle, and Worland. Matches will be played at Wolves Stadium and Green River High School.

The Rock Springs Tigers will take on Douglas at 12 p.m. at the High School Field. Green River will face Riverton at 12 p.m. against Riverton at Wolves Stadium.

Evanston takes on Rawlins at 10:30 a.m. at Wolves Stadium and Pinedale will face Lander at 10:30 a.m. at Green River High School.