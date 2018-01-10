Area Coach Named To Shrine Bowl Coaching Staff

The Assistant Coaching staffs have been selected for the 2018 Shrine Bowl Game, according to John Cundall, Wyoming Shrine Bowl Director.

North:

Head Coach: Marty Wrage – Greybull

Assistant Coach: Jeff Hunt – Greybull

Assistant Coach: Steve Harshman – Natrona

Assistant Coach: Matt McFadden – Cody

Assistant Coach: Larry Yeradi – Wright

Assistant Coach: Boz Backen – Hulett

South:

Head Coach: McKay Young – Star Valley

Assistant Coach: Nicc Crosby – Star Valley

Assistant Coach: Jesse Blunn – Cheyenne East

Assistant Coach: Cody Peacock – Lyman

Assistant Coach: Brian Anderson – Pine Bluffs

Assistant Coach: Jack Cobb – Little Snake River

Coaches will start selecting the 36 players for each team and release the rosters in the next few weeks.

The 2018 Wyoming Shrine Bowl Football Game will be played on Saturday, June 9th in Casper.

The North is 8-1-1 in the last 10 games vs. the South.