Area Coach Named To Shrine Bowl Coaching Staff

The Assistant Coaching staffs have been selected for the 2018 Shrine Bowl Game, according to John Cundall, Wyoming Shrine Bowl Director.
North:
Head Coach: Marty Wrage – Greybull
Assistant Coach: Jeff Hunt – Greybull
Assistant Coach: Steve Harshman – Natrona
Assistant Coach: Matt McFadden – Cody
Assistant Coach: Larry Yeradi – Wright
Assistant Coach: Boz Backen – Hulett
South:
Head Coach: McKay Young – Star Valley
Assistant Coach: Nicc Crosby – Star Valley
Assistant Coach: Jesse Blunn – Cheyenne East
Assistant Coach: Cody Peacock – Lyman
Assistant Coach: Brian Anderson – Pine Bluffs
Assistant Coach: Jack Cobb – Little Snake River
Coaches will start selecting the 36 players for each team and release the rosters in the next few weeks.
The 2018 Wyoming Shrine Bowl Football Game will be played on Saturday, June 9th in Casper.
The North is 8-1-1 in the last 10 games vs. the South.
