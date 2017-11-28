Area Coaches Earn Fall Coach Of The Year Awards

The Wyoming Coaches Association has selected their Coaches of the Year for the fall 2017 season.

In football, Rock Springs Assistant Coach, Tony Yerkovich, was named assistant coach of the year while Mountain View Buffalos Head Coach Brent Walk was named the 2A Head Coach of the year.

Lyman Eagles Assistant Volleyball Coach, Courtney Walker, was named Volleyball assistant coach of the year.

All coaches of the year are invited to the WCA Hall of Fame Banquet in July 2018 in Casper to be presented with their award.