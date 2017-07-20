Area Competitors Start Their Second NHSFR Performances Today

The first performances for all competitors at the NHSFR are in the books and now it on to their second and possibly final performances. Area cowboys and cowgirls will be competing today in the Performances Eight and Nine of the National High School Finals Rodeo taking place in Gillette.

Today, Ira Dickinson of Rock Springs will compete in his second performance of Steer Wrestling. Dickinson is currenting 44th place after his first ride. Chance Anderson of McKinnon will have his second ride Friday evening in Steer Wrestling. Anderson is currently in 10th place.

Dickinson is also currently in 21st place in Saddle Broncs and will take his final ride Friday morning.

Big Piney’s Karson Bradley will have her second performance in Barrel Racing this morning. Bradley is in 158th place after her first ride.

Rylee Whitman of Big Piney is currently 40th in Girls cutting with her second performance taking place Saturday morning.

The top 20 performers in each event will move on to the finals Saturday night.

In the team competition, the Wyoming boys are currently in second place with the Wyoming girls in fourth place.

To see compete NHSFR results, click here.