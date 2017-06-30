Area Fireworks Displays List

Several fireworks displays will take place in the Sweetwater County area for the Fourth of July.

While some displays will not be hosted this year, such as Rock Springs and Superior, several locations will provide fireworks viewing opportunities.

To see a list of other fireworks around the state, visit http://www.americantowns.com/wy/features/4th-of-july-2017-fireworks-parades.

Below is a list of area fireworks displays:

Rock Springs:

The City of Rock Springs will not host a city-funded fireworks display this year. See Rock Springs’ fireworks rules here: http://www.rswy.net/egov/apps/document/center.egov?view=item&id=184

Green River:

The City of Green River will hold its fireworks display after sundown (between 9 and 10 p.m.) on July 4th. The fireworks will be shot from the parking lot across from the Public Works Building, located at 325 E Teton Blvd.

The display will be conducted by Lantis fireworks.

See Green River’s Fireworks rules here: https://library.municode.com/wy/green_river/codes/code_of_ordinances?nodeId=CD_ORD_CH12FIPRPR_S12-2FI

Superior:

Superior will not host a fireworks display this year. Sources at Town Hall say thedisplay was eliminated due to budget cuts.

Granger:

The town of Granger will host a fireworks display at dark at Veteran’s Park on the Fourth of July. Viewers are encouraged to begin preparing for the show at about 7:30 p.m., and the display will by launched by the Volunteer Fire Department when it is dark enough to do so.

Evanston:

Evanston is hosting their fireworks display at 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4th. The fireworks will be shot from the “E Hill” near the City’s Water Treatment Plant. The show is designed and choreographed by Porter’s Fireworks. See Evanston’s Fireworks rules here: http://www.evanstonwy.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=499

Lyman:

Lyman will host the fireworks display for the valley this year. The display will be shot off after dark at Heritage Park. Parking will be available at Lyman High School. The display is designed and choreographed by Porter’s Fireworks.

Pinedale:

Pinedale will hold its fireworks display at approximately 9 p.m. on July 4th. The fireworks will be launched from Dudley Key Fields.

See Pinedale’s fireworks rules here: http://ecode360.com/8890497?highlight=fireworks#8890497

Kemmerer:

Kemmerer will host a fireworks display at approximately 9:45 p.m. on July 4th. The fireworks will be shot from Ranger Field.

See Kemmerer’s fireworks rules here: http://www.kemmerer.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/07/Chap.-15-Offenses-Misc..pdfb

Big Piney/Marbleton:

Big Piney/Marbleton will host their annual Fourth of July fireworks display at approximately 10 p.m. on July 4th. The fireworks will be launched from Mableton Hill.

Dutch John, Utah:

Dutch John, Utah will host their fireworks display at dark on Saturday, July 1st. Fireworks will be launched from Dutch John Park.