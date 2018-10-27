Area Football Recap: Tigers Season Ends While Pronghorns Move On

For some area high school football teams, the season will continue for another week while others will experience equipment check-in as their seasons came to an end.

For the Rock Springs Tigers their season ended the same way it started, with a loss to Sheridan. This one at Sheridan, as the Broncs scored a 41-8 win. The Tigers entered the first round playoff game as the number six seed with Sheridan the number three seed. Rocks Springs ended the season with a 3-7 record. Sheridan moves on to play Thunder Basin who eliminated Cheyenne Central 34-0. The other 4A Semi-Final game will feature Cheyenne East, a 37-21 winner over Laramie, and Casper Natrona, who defeated Casper Kelly Walsh 35-7.

Farson-Eden’s offense was in high gear in defeating Hullet Friday afternoon, 90-22, in the opening game of the 6-Man Quarterfinals. The undefeated Pronghorns will now host Little Snake River, a 71-18 winner over Kaycee. The other 6-Man Semi-Final game will have Burlington traveling to Meeteetse. Burlington was a 61-36 winner over H.E.M while Meeteetse defeated Guernsey-Sunrise 47-30.

Locally in the 2A playoffs, Mountain View rolled over Thermopolis 41-0. Mountain View advance to the Semi-Finals were they will host Glenrock, a 45-0 winner over Big Piney. Kemmerer dropped their playoff game 56-20 to top rated Buffalo. Buffalo will move on to play Wheatland in the other 2A Semi-Final game as their 21-14 win over Greybull.