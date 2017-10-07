Area Football Results from Friday

The Farson-Eden Pronghorns remain undefeated, the Green River Wolves got back to their winning ways and the Rock Springs Tigers had their winning streak come to an end last night in area high school football.

Farson-Eden improved to 5-0 in the 6-Man West Conference standings (6-0 on the season), with their 40-21 road over Meeteetse (2-3, 3-3). The Pronghorns will host Riverside (0-5, 0-6) next Friday.

In 3A West Conference play, the Green River Wolves rebounded from last week’s first loss of the season to defeat Powell 26-7 on the road. The Wolves improve to 3-1 in conference play and 5-1 overall while Powell falls to 1-3 and 1-5. The Wolves will travel to Jackson (0-4, 0-6) next Friday. Jackson lost 51-0 to top rated Star Valley (4-0, 6-0) Friday night.

In 4A play, the Rock Springs Tigers lost to Gillette’s Thunder Basin Bolts 42-25 in the last regular season home game for the Tigers. The loss stopped Rock Springs two game winning streak and dropped their record to 4-3 in the 4A Conference Race. The win improved Thunder Basin’s record to 4-3. Rock Springs will travel to Cheyenne East (6-1) next Friday. The Thunderbirds were a 28-17 winner over Cheyenne Central (1-6).

In other area football scores:

Mountain View 42 (4-0, 5-1) – Lyman (2-2, 3-3) 0

Big Piney 23 (4-1, 5-1) – Pinedale (2-3, 2-4)13

Lovell (1-3, 2-4) 33 – Greybull (2-2, 3-3) 18

Rocky Mountain (2-1, 2-4) 13 – Shoshoni (0-3, 0-6) 6

Lusk 22 (3-3) – Kemmerer (1-5) 12 (Non-conference game)

For a compete listing of all of last night’s high school football and standing, check out WyoPreps.com.