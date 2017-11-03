Area Football Teams Face Semi-Final Playoff Games Today and Tonight

The Wyoming High School Football playoffs move into the semi-finals stage today with area teams looking to get to their respective class championship games next week at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

In 3A, Green River travels to Torrington. Game time is 7:00 p.m. In Class 2A Mountain View will host Wheatland at 1:00 p.m. and Big Piney travels to Glenrock for a 7:00 p.m. game.

In 6-Man semifinal play, Farson-Eden will look to revenge their only defeat of the year when they host Little Snake River at 2:00 p.m.