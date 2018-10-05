Area Football: Tigers and Wolves On The Road, Pronghorns With Afternoon Game

Lots of area high school football today and tonight. In 4A play, the Rock Springs Tigers (3-3) find themselves once again in Gillette as they take on the second rated Bolts of Thunder Basin High School (5-1). Game time is 7:00 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s MIX106, 106.7 FM beginning at 6:30 p.m. The game will also be streamed at 106KMRZ.com.

The Green River Wolves (1-4) will be looking to stop their four-game losing streak as they travel to Evanston (4-1) tonight. The Red Devils are currently rated fifth in the most recent 3A football poll. Game time is 7:00 p.m.

In other area match-ups:

Kemmerer (3-2) will host Glenrock (3-2) at 7:00 p.m., Lyman (2-3) will be at Mountain View (4-1) for a 3:30 game. Lovell (1-4) travels to Greybull (3-2) and Big Piney (3-2) will be at Pinedale (2-3) for a 7:00 p.m. game.

In 6-Man play, undefeated and top rated Farson-Eden (5-0) will host Riverside (2-3) at 2:00 p.m.