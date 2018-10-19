Latest

Area Friday Football: Tigers Home, Wolves and Pronghorns Travel

October 19, 2018

The Wyoming high school football regular season wraps up today and tonight.  Locally, The Rock Springs Tigers (3-5) will host top rated Casper Natrona (7-1) at Tiger Stadium.  Game time is 6:00 p.m and will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 106Mix, 106.7 KMRZ beginning at 5:30 p.m.  The game will also be streamed at 106KMRZ.com with video at Facebook.com/Wyo4News.

Meanwhile, the Green River Wolves (2-5) will travel to Cody (5-2).  The Wolves must win tonight’s game to have any possibilities of post-season play.  Top rated 6-Man Farson-Eden (7-0) will be at St. Stephens (2-5) today.

In other area football matchups, Mountain View (6-1) is at Greybull (5-2), Pinedale (3-4) travels to Wheatland (4-3), Lovell (1-6) is at Kemmerer (3-4) while Lyman (2-5) will play at Big Piney (4-3).

