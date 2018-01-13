Latest

Area Friday Night High School Basketball Scores

January 13, 2018


Here is a roundup of Friday night basketball scores from area high schools:

Girls Basketball:

Green River 54 – Cheyenne South 40

Rock Springs 55 – Laramie 46

Farson-Eden  at Saratoga – No score reported

Evasnton 46 – Star Valley 36

Lovell 47 – Cody 39

Pnedale 41 – Kemmerer 22

Lyman 50 – Big Piney 37

Boys Basketball:

Green River 46 – Cheyenne South 36

Rock Springs 72 – Laramie 62

Farson-Eden 69 – Saratoga 63

Evanston 56 – Star Valley 46

Cody 58 – Lovell 53

Pinedeale 62 – Kemmerer 47

Big Piney 62 – Lyman 44

 

 

