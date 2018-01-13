Area Friday Night High School Basketball Scores

Here is a roundup of Friday night basketball scores from area high schools:
Girls Basketball:
Green River 54 – Cheyenne South 40
Rock Springs 55 – Laramie 46
Farson-Eden at Saratoga – No score reported
Evasnton 46 – Star Valley 36
Lovell 47 – Cody 39
Pnedale 41 – Kemmerer 22
Lyman 50 – Big Piney 37
Boys Basketball:
Green River 46 – Cheyenne South 36
Rock Springs 72 – Laramie 62
Farson-Eden 69 – Saratoga 63
Evanston 56 – Star Valley 46
Cody 58 – Lovell 53
Pinedeale 62 – Kemmerer 47
Big Piney 62 – Lyman 44
