Area Girls Basketball Teams in Latest Wyopreps Polls

Wyopreps.com has released their latest girls basketball polls.

One area team remains in the top five in this weeks 4A rankings this week. Evanston (10-4) moves down two spots into fifth. Campbell County (11-5) jumps up to the number one spot this week, with Thunder Basin (12-3), Kelly Walsh (10-4), and Cheyenne East (11-5) rounding out the top five.

In the 3A rankings, Douglas (13-0) remains in the number one spot. Lyman (14-0), Buffalo (14-2), Powell (10-3), and Mountain View (9-4) rounding out the top five.

No area teams made the list this week in the 2A rankings. Greybull (15-2) moves into the number one spot this week, with Lusk (13-2), Rocky Mountain (12-3), Wyoming Indian (13-5) to follow. Sundance (11-3) and Pine Bluffs (11-4) tie for fifth.

Cokeville (11-5) moves down two spots to the number three spot, while Encampment (13-1) jumps to the number one spot. Little Snake River (11-4), St. Stephens (11-2) and Farson-Eden (8-10) round out the top five.

For a look at the complete voter breakout and teams go to WyoPreps.com.