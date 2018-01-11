Area Girl’s Basketball Teams In Latest WyoPreps Poll

After a weekend full of basketball action for area schools, Wyopreps.com has released their latest girls basketball polls.

The Lady Tigers (5-4) fall to number eight in the 4A Poll with the Lady Wolves (5-5) locking in the number nine spot. Evanston (7-2) jumps up to the number two spot just behind Cheyenne East (8-3) who is first in this week’s 4A poll. Thunder Basin (6-3), Kelly Walsh (7-3), and Natrona (6-3) round out the top five.

In the 3A rankings, Douglas (9-0) is number one with Lyman (8-0), Buffalo (9-2), Mountain View (5-3), and Powell (5-2), rounding out the top five.

In the 2A rankings, Lusk (9-1) is number one with Greybull (9-2), Wyoming Indian (9-4), Rocky Mountain (8-1), and Pine Bluff (6-3) round out the top five.

Encampment (7-0) leads the 1A rankings with Little Snake River (7-2), Cokeville (6-3), St. Stephens (4-1) and Farson-Eden (6-6) rounding out the top five.

For a look at the complete voter breakout and teams go to WyoPreps.com.