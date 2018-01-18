Area Girls Basketball Teams On Latest WyoPreps Polls

Wyopreps.com has released their latest girls basketball polls.

There is only one area team to make the 4A rankings this week. Evanston (8-3) moves down one spot into third, with Cheyenne East (9-3) remaining in the number one spot. Thunder Basin (8-3) took the number two spot, while Campbell County (7-5) and Kelly Walsh (7-4) rounding out the top five.

In the 3A rankings, Douglas (11-0) remains in the number one spot. Lyman (10-0), Buffalo (10-2), Mountain View (6-3), and Powell (5-3) rounding out the top five.

No area teams made the list this week in the 2A rankings. Lusk (11-1) remains in the number one spot, with Greybull (11-2), Rocky Mountain (9-2), Wyoming Indian (10-5) and Lovell (6-4) round out the top five.

Cokeville (8-3) moves up two spots to take over the number one spot, while Encampment (9-1), Little Snake River (8-3), St. Stephens (5-2) and Rock River (9-4) round out the top five. Farson-Eden (7-7) made the list in the number six spot.

