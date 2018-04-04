Area Girls Soccer Teams to Compete at Worland Invitational

The 2018 Pinnacle Challengers Cup Girls Invitation Soccer Tournament is scheduled Friday and Saturday in Worland. Matches are scheduled to get underway at 1 p.m. Friday and run through Saturday afternoon.

Teams competing in the two-day soccer event include Green River, Rock Springs, Evanston, Pinedale, Riverton, Cody, Rawlins, Star Valley, Douglas, Lander, Powell, Buffalo, Torrington, Newcastle, and Worland. Matches will be played at Wolves Stadium and Green River High School.

The Rock Springs Lady Tigers begin the tournament with a BYE and will play the winner of the Rawlins vs Powell game on Friday night at 5:30 p.m. Green River will face Douglas at 1 p.m. at Worland Middle School.

Evanston takes on Lander at 2:30 p.m. at Worland Community Center and Pinedale will face Worland at 1 p.m. at Worland High School East Field.