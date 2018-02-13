Area Grapplers Preparing For Regional Tournaments

Area high school wrestling teams are preparing for their upcoming Regional Wrestling Tournaments which begin Friday and Saturday at various locations.

The 4A West Regional will take place in Evanston and will feature Rock Springs, Green River, Casper Kelly Walsh and Natrona, Jackson and Evanston.

Lyman will host the 3A West Regional where Mountain View, Pinedale, Star Valley, Lander, Riverton, Powell, Cody and Lyman will compete.

Kemmerer, Big Piney and Lovell will travel to Wyoming Indian to compete in the 2A West Regional.

The Wyoming State Wrestling Tournaments will take place the following Friday and Saturday in Casper.