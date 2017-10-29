Listed below are Halloween events happening in Sweetwater County (Some events may charge an admission fee. Contact organization for more details):
Monday, October 30th
- RSHS Theater’s “Town of the Living Dead” Haunted House – Rock Springs High School Theater, 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Tuesday, October 31st
- RSHS Theater’s “Town of the Living Dead” Haunted House – Rock Springs High School Theater,
6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
- Commerce Bank of Wyoming Halloween Trick-or-Treat – Commerce Bank Plaza, 3:30 pm – 5:00 pm
- Farson-Eden PTO’s Halloween Festival -Eden Valley Community Hall, 4:30 pm – ?
- Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s “Trick-or-Treat Extravaganza” – Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
- Whisler Chevrolet’s “Trunk-or-Treat” – 2200 Foothill Drive, RS, 4:00pm – 6:00 pm
Be the first to comment on "Area Halloween Events For Monday and Tuesday"