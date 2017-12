Area High School Basketball Results From Saturday

Yesterday wrapped up the first weekend of high school basketball in the state of Wyoming. Here are the results of area teams.

Boys Basketball:

Rock Springs 74 Star Valley 57 (Casper Invitiational)

Evanston 60 Riverton 58 (Casper Invitataional)

Farson-Eden 55 Lyman 51 (Bridger Valley Tournament)

Cokeville 62 Kemmerer 31 (Bridger Valley Tournament)

Green River 60 Mountain View 42 (Bridger Valley Tournament)

Wind River 69 Big Piney 53 (Bridger Valley Tournament)

Green River 82 Wind River 43 (1st Place Bridger Valley Tournament)

Mountain View 61 Big Piney 59 (3rd Place Bridger Valley Tournament)

Cokeville 59 Farson-Eden 53 (5th Place Bridger Valley Tournament)

Lyman 57 Kemmerer 30 (7th Place Bridger Valley Tournament)

Girls Basketball:

Rock Springs 62 Star Valley 23 (Casper Invitational)

Evanston 53 Riverton 27 (Casper Invitational)

Farson-Eden 71 Kemmerer 28 (Bridger Valley Tournament)

Lyman 45 Cokeville 24 (Bridger Valley Tournament)

Green River 53 Mountain View 45 (Bridger Valley Tournament)

Lyman 63 Green River 51 (1st Place Bridger Valley Tournament)

Cokeville vs. Moutain View No Score ( 3rd Place Bridger Valley Tournament)

Big Piney 48 Farson-Eden 45 OT (5th Place Bridger Valley Tournament)