Here is a wrap up of area high school basketball scores from Friday night:
Girls Basketball:
Rock Springs 51 – Cheyenne Central 48
Sheridan 46 – Green river 37
Evanston 52 – Laramie 51
Mountain View 56 – Rawlins 48
Buffalo 54 Lovell 39
Pinedale 39 – Farson-Eden 26
Cokeville 50 – Kemmerer 13
Little Snake River 53 – Big Piney 35
Bear Lake, Idaho 71 – Kemmerer 34
Cokeville 47 – Pinedale 35
Big Piney 52 – Fason-Eden 44
Boys Basketball:
Sheridan 65 – Green River 64
Cheyenne Central 76 – Rock Springs 72
Evanston 64 – Laramie 56
Rawlins 63 – Mountain View 34
Cody 59 – Lovell 55 OT
Pinedale 65 – Farson-Eden 61
Cokeville 58 – Kemmerer 38
Big Piney 49 – Little Snake River 46
Pinedale 68 – Cokeville 42
Big Piney 76 – Fason-Eden 69
Be the first to comment on "Area High School Basketball Scores From Friday Night"