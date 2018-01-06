Latest

Area High School Basketball Scores From Friday Night

TOPICS:

January 6, 2018

Here is a wrap up of area high school basketball scores from Friday night:

Girls Basketball:

Rock Springs 51 – Cheyenne Central 48

Sheridan 46 – Green river 37

Evanston 52 – Laramie 51

Mountain View 56 – Rawlins 48

Buffalo 54 Lovell 39

Pinedale 39 – Farson-Eden 26

Cokeville 50 – Kemmerer 13

Little Snake River 53 – Big Piney 35

Bear Lake, Idaho 71 – Kemmerer 34

Cokeville 47 – Pinedale 35

Big Piney 52 – Fason-Eden 44

Boys Basketball:

Sheridan 65 – Green River 64

Cheyenne Central 76 – Rock Springs 72

Evanston 64 – Laramie 56

Rawlins 63 – Mountain View 34

Cody 59 – Lovell 55 OT

Pinedale 65 – Farson-Eden 61

Cokeville 58 – Kemmerer 38

Big Piney 49 – Little Snake River 46

Pinedale 68 – Cokeville 42

Big Piney 76 – Fason-Eden 69

