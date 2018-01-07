Latest

Area High School Basketball Scores From Saturday

January 7, 2018

Here is a wrap up of area high school basketball scores from Saturday’s play:

Girls Basketball:

Sheridan 61 – Rocks Springs 55

Green River vs. Cheyenne Central (no score received)

Cheyenne East 58 – Evanston 56

Pinedale 35 – Little Snake River 25

Farson-Eden 67 – Kemmerer 47

Lovell 47 – Lander 46 OT

Boys Basketball:

Green River 69 – Ft. Collins 63

Sheridan 62 – Rock Springs 61

Cheyenne East 77 – Evanston 69

Lovell 71 – Wyoming Indian 60

Little Snake River 74 – Kemmerer 49

Cokeville 58 – Big Piney 54

Pinedale 66 – Little Sanke River 56

Farson-Eden 62 – Kemmerer 39

 

 

 

