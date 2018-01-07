Here is a wrap up of area high school basketball scores from Saturday’s play:
Girls Basketball:
Sheridan 61 – Rocks Springs 55
Green River vs. Cheyenne Central (no score received)
Cheyenne East 58 – Evanston 56
Pinedale 35 – Little Snake River 25
Farson-Eden 67 – Kemmerer 47
Lovell 47 – Lander 46 OT
Boys Basketball:
Green River 69 – Ft. Collins 63
Sheridan 62 – Rock Springs 61
Cheyenne East 77 – Evanston 69
Lovell 71 – Wyoming Indian 60
Little Snake River 74 – Kemmerer 49
Cokeville 58 – Big Piney 54
Pinedale 66 – Little Sanke River 56
Farson-Eden 62 – Kemmerer 39
