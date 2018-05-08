Latest

Area High School Cowboys and Cowgirls Perform Well at Newcastle Rodeo

May 8, 2018

Several local High School Rodeo Athletes did well over the weekend in Newcastle. View results below:

Saturday, May 5:

Bareback Riding

  1. Myles Carlson Evanston WY. 72

Breakaway Roping

1. Ryker Goodman Green River WY. 4.27

Bull Riding

1. Wyatt Phelps Pinedale WY. 75

Goat Tying

6. Ryker Goodman Green River WY. 8.45

9. Karissa Phillips Rock Springs WY. 8.89

Steer Wrestling

1. Chance Anderson McKinnon, WY. 6.5

2. Ira Dickinson Rock Springs, WY. 7.88

Sunday, May 6:

Bareback Riding

1. Myles Carlson Evanston WY. 69

2. Donny Proffitt Diamondville WY. 63

Barrel Racing

7. Karissa Phillips Rock Springs WY. 17.248

Bull Riding

1. Wyatt Phelps Pinedale WY. 74

Goat Tying

3. Shaylee Terry McKinnon WY. 7.87

9. Karissa Phillips Rock Springs WY. 8.19

Steer Wrestling

4. Ira Dickinson Rock Springs WY. 7.77

6. Chance Anderson McKinnon WY. 18.01

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. Ira Dickinson Rock Springs WY. 65

Team Roping

6. Kolby Bradley Big Piney WY. 8.44

6. Arye Espenscheid Big Piney WY. 8.44

10. Delani Cunningham Sheridan WY. 12.84

10. Ira Dickinson Rock Springs WY. 12.84

