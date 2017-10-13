Here Are Your Area High School Football Matchups

A lot of area high school football going on today and tonight with some area teams playing Saturday games.

In Class 4A, the Rock Springs Tigers (4-3) will travel to third rated Cheyenne East (6-1) tonight. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK beginning at 5:40 p.m. with kickoff scheduled at 6:00 p.m.

In 3A play, the third rated Green River Wolves (3-1, 5-1) travel to Jackson (0-4, 0-6).

In area 2A action, Kemmerer (0-4, 1-5) is at number two Mountain View (4-0, 5-1) for a 3:00 pm game. Pinedale (2-3, 2-4) travels to Lovell (1-3, 2-4) for a 7:00 pm contest. Big Piney (5-1) will be a Big Horn (5-1) for an afternoon, non-conference game. On Saturday, Lovell (1-3, 2-4) will host Greybull (2-2, 3-3).

In area 6-Man play, Farson-Eden (5-0, 6-0) will host Riverside (3-2, 4-2) on Saturday at noon.