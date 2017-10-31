Area High School Football Semi-Final Game Times Announced

The second round the Wyoming State Football Playoffs will take place on Friday. Game times for area high school football teams have been announced.

In area Class 3A semi-finals, the Green River Wolves will travel to Torrington for a 7:00 pm game.

In area 2A playoffs, Mountain View will host Wheatland at 1:00 pm. Big Piney travels to Glenrock for a 7:00 pm game.

In area 6-Man football, Farson-Eden will host Little Snake River at 2:00 pm.