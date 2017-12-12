Latest

Area High School Sports Schedule: December 11-16, 2017

December 12, 2017

Basketball

12/15-12/16 Manila @ Manila Tournament

Local Teams Attending

  • Kemmerer

12/14-12/16 Flaming Gorge Invitational

Local Teams Attending

  • Rock Springs
  • Green River
  • Evanston
  • Pinedale
  • Lyman
  • Mountain View

12/15-12/16 Big Piney @ Wind River Invitational

12/14-12/16 Farson-Eden @ Shoshoni Tournament

Wrestling

12/12 Lyman @ Pinedale

12/12 Rock Springs VS Star Valley

12/13 Evanston VS Bear River/Morgan

12/13 Mountain View @ Rawlins

12/14 Kemmerer @ Lyman

12/15-12/16 Green River @ Grand Junction

12/16 Lyman @ Kemmerer

Boy’s Swimming

12/14 Lyman Invitational

Local Teams Attending

  • Kemmerer
  • Evanston

12/15 Pinedale @ Lander

12/15 Big Piney @ Lander

12/15-12/16 Riverton Invitational

Local Teams Attending

  • Pinedale
  • Evanston
  • Lyman
  • Rock Springs
  • Big Piney
  • Kemmerer

Skiing

12/15-12/16 Pinedale Nordic Team @ Jackson

