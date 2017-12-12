Area High School Sports Schedule: December 11-16, 2017

Basketball
12/15-12/16 Manila @ Manila Tournament
Local Teams Attending
- Kemmerer
12/14-12/16 Flaming Gorge Invitational
Local Teams Attending
- Rock Springs
- Green River
- Evanston
- Pinedale
- Lyman
- Mountain View
12/15-12/16 Big Piney @ Wind River Invitational
12/14-12/16 Farson-Eden @ Shoshoni Tournament
Wrestling
12/12 Lyman @ Pinedale
12/12 Rock Springs VS Star Valley
12/13 Evanston VS Bear River/Morgan
12/13 Mountain View @ Rawlins
12/14 Kemmerer @ Lyman
12/15-12/16 Green River @ Grand Junction
12/16 Lyman @ Kemmerer
Boy’s Swimming
12/14 Lyman Invitational
Local Teams Attending
- Kemmerer
- Evanston
12/15 Pinedale @ Lander
12/15 Big Piney @ Lander
12/15-12/16 Riverton Invitational
Local Teams Attending
- Pinedale
- Evanston
- Lyman
- Rock Springs
- Big Piney
- Kemmerer
Skiing
12/15-12/16 Pinedale Nordic Team @ Jackson
