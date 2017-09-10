Area High School Tennis Results From Satursday

On Saturday the Rock Springs and Green River High School tennis teams competed in Cheyenne against Central and East. Here are the results of those matches:

Cheyenne Central Boys 5 – Rock Springs 0

Cheyenne East Boys 3 – Rock Springs 2

#2 Singles: John Prevedal (RS) won 4-6, 6-4, 6-2

#3 Doubles: Nicak Allen and Colin McCray (RS) won 6-1, 6-2

Cheyenne Central Girls 5 – Rock Springs 0

Cheyenne East Girls 4 – Rock Springs 1

#3 Doubles: Emily Lininger and Madison Corbit (RS) won 7-6, 7-5

Green River Boys 4 – Cheyenne East 1

#1 Singles: Gregory Marchal (GR) won 6-4, 6-3

#2 Singles: Patrick Marchal (GR) won 6-1, 6-1

#1 Doubles: Jarrett Atkins and Danny Christensen (GR) won 7-7, 3-6, 6-3

#3 Doubles: Jordan Anderson and Brett Makerhan (GR) won 6-3, 7-5

Cheyenne Central Boys 3 – Green River 2

#2 Singles: Patrick Marchal (GR) won 6-2, 6-0

#1 Doubles: Jarrett Atkins and Danny Christensen (GR) won 7-5, 6-4

Green River Girls 3 – Cheyenne East 2

#1 Singles: Laura Cecilia (GR) won 6-0, 6-0

#2 Doubles: Kelby Pope and Audrie Harrison (GR) won 6-2, 6-3

#3 Doubles: Sydney Beutel and Anna Kmiball (GR) won 6-1, 6-0

Cheyenne Central Girls 5 – Green River 0