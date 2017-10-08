Latest

Area High School Volleyball Results From Saturday

October 8, 2017

Here are the results from Saturday’s volleyball play.  Both Rock Springs and Green River teams were off yesterday.

At the Farson-Eden Invitational: 

Encampment 2 – 0 over Farson-Eden (25-15, 25-12)

Saratoga 2 – 0 over Farson-Eden (25-19, 25-20)

Farson-Eden 2 – 0 over Hulett (25-16, 25-16) for seventh place

Encampment won the Gold Bracket with Meeteetse winning the Silver Bracket

3A West Duals at Mountain View:

Mountain View 3 – 1 over Powell (25-19, 21-25, 25-21, 25-20)

Cody 3 – 2 over Pinedale (25-18, 22-25, 25-18, 20-25, 15-8)

Lyman 3 – 0 over Cody (25-11, 25-22, 25-15)

Riverton 3 – 0 over Pinedale (25-6, 25-5, 25-17)

Mountain View 3 – 2 over Riverton (25-20, 23-25, 28-26, 18-25, 15-10)

Lyman 3 – 0 over Lander (25-14, 25-8, 25-14)

In other play:

Lovell 3 – 1 over Greybull (25-17, 20-25, 26-24, 25-20)

No score from Kemmerer at Montpelier, Idaho

Scores courtesy of  WyoPreps.com.

