Area High School Volleyball Results From Saturday

Here are the results from Saturday’s volleyball play. Both Rock Springs and Green River teams were off yesterday.

At the Farson-Eden Invitational:

Encampment 2 – 0 over Farson-Eden (25-15, 25-12)

Saratoga 2 – 0 over Farson-Eden (25-19, 25-20)

Farson-Eden 2 – 0 over Hulett (25-16, 25-16) for seventh place

Encampment won the Gold Bracket with Meeteetse winning the Silver Bracket

3A West Duals at Mountain View:

Mountain View 3 – 1 over Powell (25-19, 21-25, 25-21, 25-20)

Cody 3 – 2 over Pinedale (25-18, 22-25, 25-18, 20-25, 15-8)

Lyman 3 – 0 over Cody (25-11, 25-22, 25-15)

Riverton 3 – 0 over Pinedale (25-6, 25-5, 25-17)

Mountain View 3 – 2 over Riverton (25-20, 23-25, 28-26, 18-25, 15-10)

Lyman 3 – 0 over Lander (25-14, 25-8, 25-14)

In other play:

Lovell 3 – 1 over Greybull (25-17, 20-25, 26-24, 25-20)

No score from Kemmerer at Montpelier, Idaho

Scores courtesy of WyoPreps.com.