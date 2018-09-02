Area High School Volleyball Results

The Green River Lady Wolves, Rock Springs Lady Tiger and Farson-Eden Lady Pronghorns volleyball teams were all out of town Friday and Saturday. Green River competed in the Gillette Volleyball Tournament with Rock Springs competing in Evanston at the WY-UT Border War and Farson-Eden at the Greybull-Riverside Invitational.
Green River Results:
Friday -Green River defeated Campbell County JV 2-0
Friday – Green River defeated Glennrock 2-1
Saturday – Campbell County defeated Green River 2-1
Saturday – Rapid City, SD Central defeated Green River 2-0
Saturday – Laramie defeated Green River 2-1
Rock Springs Results:
Friday – Rock Springs vs. Draper, UT No Score
Friday – Spanish Fork, UT defeated Rock Springs 2-0
Friday – Rock Springs vs. Syracuse, UT No Score
Friday – Rock Springs defeated Riverdale, UT 2-0
Saturday – Rock Springs vs. Park City No Score
Saturday – Rock Springs defeated Union, UT 2-1
Saturday – Rock Springs vs. Kamas, UT No Score
Farson-Eden Results:
Friday – Greybull defeated Fason-Eden 2-0
Friday – Shoshoni defeated Farson-Eden 2-0
Friday -Farson-Eden defeated Tongue River 2-0
