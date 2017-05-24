Area High Wind Weather Statement From National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has issued the following high wind weather statement for Rock Springs, Green River, Upper Green River Basin, Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County.

West winds increase this afternoon to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 to 50 mph at times before decreasing around sunset. Travelers, especially those towing trailers and in high profile vehicles, are urged to watch for strong crosswinds when traveling this afternoon.