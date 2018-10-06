Area Rain Totals Over Last 48 Hours

Here are some area rain totals for the last 48 hours from the National Weather Service in Riverton:
Sweetwater County:
Green River… 1.36 inch as 7:05 p.m, 10/5
Rock Springs … 1.10 inch as of 5:00 p.m., 10/5
Flaming Gorge – Buckboard Marina … 4.46 as 7:05 a.m., 10/5
Rock Springs Airport – 0.43 inch as of 6:00 p.m, 10/5
Mckinnon … 0.31 inxh as of 7:00 p.m., 10/5
Fontenelle Reservoir … 0.30 inch as of 7:00 p.m., 10/5
Fremont County:
8 miles west South Pass City … 0.23 inch as of 6:50 p.m., 10/05
Riverton Airport … 0.11 inch as of 6:00 p.m. 10/5
Lincoln County:
Star Valley Ranch … 1.00 inch as of 9:00 a.m., 10/05
Afton … 0.93 inch as of :02 p.m., 10/05
Kemmerer … 0.45 inch as of 7:00 p.m., 10/05
Sublette County:
Bondurant … 0.66 inches as of 7:00 p.m., 10/05
Pinedale … 0.55 inches as of 7:00 p.m., 10/05
Big Piney Airport … 0.24 inch as of 6:00 p.m., 10/05
