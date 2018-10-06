Area Rain Totals Over Last 48 Hours

Here are some area rain totals for the last 48 hours from the National Weather Service in Riverton:

Sweetwater County:

Green River… 1.36 inch as 7:05 p.m, 10/5

Rock Springs … 1.10 inch as of 5:00 p.m., 10/5

Flaming Gorge – Buckboard Marina … 4.46 as 7:05 a.m., 10/5

Rock Springs Airport – 0.43 inch as of 6:00 p.m, 10/5

Mckinnon … 0.31 inxh as of 7:00 p.m., 10/5

Fontenelle Reservoir … 0.30 inch as of 7:00 p.m., 10/5

Fremont County:

8 miles west South Pass City … 0.23 inch as of 6:50 p.m., 10/05

Riverton Airport … 0.11 inch as of 6:00 p.m. 10/5

Lincoln County:

Star Valley Ranch … 1.00 inch as of 9:00 a.m., 10/05

Afton … 0.93 inch as of :02 p.m., 10/05

Kemmerer … 0.45 inch as of 7:00 p.m., 10/05

Sublette County:

Bondurant … 0.66 inches as of 7:00 p.m., 10/05

Pinedale … 0.55 inches as of 7:00 p.m., 10/05

Big Piney Airport … 0.24 inch as of 6:00 p.m., 10/05