Area Schools & Students Earn All-State Drama Honors

The Wyoming High School Activities Association has released the names of students to earn All-State Drama Honors as well as those who have earned Honorable Mentions.
Arena
Green River High School 2nd Place
Musical Theatre-Duet
Bailee Clark & Lynzi Johnson, Green River High School, 3rd Place
Musical Theatre-Solo
Jaiden Collins, Rock Springs High School, 1st Place
Carley Ebert, Rock Springs High School, 3rd Place
Musical Theatre-Group
Rock Springs High School, 1st Place
Rock Springs High School, 3rd Place
Costume Construction
Antonina Klatka, Rock Springs High School, 1st Place
Make-Up Design-Fantasy First Year
Lexie Clark, Farson-Eden High School, 1st Place
Aniya Teppo, Farson-Eden High School, Tie for 3rd
Make-Up Design-Fantasy Second Year
Mikayla Shauers, Rock Springs High School, 2nd Place
Make-Up Design-Fantasy Fourth Year
All Students Tied for 1st Place
Tanner Miller & Ceejay Berg, both of Rock Springs High School
Caitlin Ramirez, Green River High School
Caitlyn Morrow, Evanston High School
Make-Up Design-Real First Year
Trysten Pedersen, Evanston High School & Lexie Clark, Farson-Eden High School Tied for 1st
Make-Up Design-Real Third Year
Gillian Maldonado, Green River High School, 1st Place
Make-Up Design-Real Fourth Year
Lela Grace Lester, Evanston High School, Tied for 1st Place
2017 Sweepstakes 1A/2A
Farson-Eden High School, 2nd Place
