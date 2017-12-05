Area Schools & Students Earn All-State Drama Honors

The Wyoming High School Activities Association has released the names of students to earn All-State Drama Honors as well as those who have earned Honorable Mentions.

Green River High School 2nd Place

Musical Theatre-Duet

Bailee Clark & Lynzi Johnson, Green River High School, 3rd Place

Musical Theatre-Solo

Jaiden Collins, Rock Springs High School, 1st Place

Carley Ebert, Rock Springs High School, 3rd Place

Musical Theatre-Group

Rock Springs High School, 1st Place

Rock Springs High School, 3rd Place

Costume Construction

Antonina Klatka, Rock Springs High School, 1st Place

Make-Up Design-Fantasy First Year

Lexie Clark, Farson-Eden High School, 1st Place

Aniya Teppo, Farson-Eden High School, Tie for 3rd

Make-Up Design-Fantasy Second Year

Mikayla Shauers, Rock Springs High School, 2nd Place

Make-Up Design-Fantasy Fourth Year

All Students Tied for 1st Place

Tanner Miller & Ceejay Berg, both of Rock Springs High School

Caitlin Ramirez, Green River High School

Caitlyn Morrow, Evanston High School

Make-Up Design-Real First Year

Trysten Pedersen, Evanston High School & Lexie Clark, Farson-Eden High School Tied for 1st

Make-Up Design-Real Third Year

Gillian Maldonado, Green River High School, 1st Place

Make-Up Design-Real Fourth Year

Lela Grace Lester, Evanston High School, Tied for 1st Place

2017 Sweepstakes 1A/2A

Farson-Eden High School, 2nd Place