Area Soccer Athletes Earn All-State Honors

Wyopreps.com has released its list of 2018 All-State Soccer athletes and many area players have made the list.
4A Boys All-State
Alex Davis Green River
Erik Gwaltney Green River
Gregory Marchal Green River (2ndTime)
Patrick Marchal Green River (2ndTime)
Chase Stoeger Green River
Eduardo Bravo Rock Springs
Luswin Trujillo Rock Springs
4A Girls All-State
Alyssa Bedard Rock Springs (2ndTime)
Rylee Berry Rock Springs
Margaret Hamilton Rock Springs (2ndTime)
3A Boys All-State
Vicente Acosta Pinedale
