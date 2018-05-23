Latest

Area Soccer Athletes Earn All-State Honors

May 23, 2018

Wyopreps.com has released its list of 2018 All-State Soccer athletes and many area players have made the list.

4A Boys All-State

Alex Davis Green River

Erik Gwaltney Green River

Gregory Marchal Green River (2ndTime)

Patrick Marchal Green River (2ndTime)

Chase Stoeger Green River

Eduardo Bravo Rock Springs

Luswin Trujillo Rock Springs

4A Girls All-State

Alyssa Bedard Rock Springs (2ndTime)

Rylee Berry Rock Springs

Margaret Hamilton Rock Springs (2ndTime)

3A Boys All-State

Vicente Acosta Pinedale

