Area Students Among Those From The University of Wyoming to be Apart of The 2018 Wyoming Conservation Corps

Projects ranging from building trails to preserving historic buildings at sites around Wyoming will be conducted this summer by members of the Wyoming Conservation Corps.

University of Wyoming students will gain valuable experience while developing leadership and outdoor skills on nearly 30 projects, including trail maintenance and construction, fencing, tree planting, building maintenance, habitat restoration, beetle kill mitigation and invasive species removal.

Administered by Residence Life and Dining Services in UW’s Division of Student Affairs, WCC is a grant-supported AmeriCorps program that engages members in conservation-based projects throughout the state. Founded in 2006, the WCC continues the civil service tradition of the Civilian Conservation Corps of the 1930s and Youth Conservation Corps of the 1970s. Hundreds of students have completed projects relating to energy, wildlife, recreation, grazing, timber management, public lands restoration and maintenance, and water and air quality.

For the second year, the WCC includes a Wyoming Veterans Trail Crew (WyVTC), funded by Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources, Serve Wyoming, the Recreation Trails Program and Rocky Mountain Power.

Projects being completed this summer by the WCC are:

May 28-June 6 — Fencing with the Rawlins Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM); signs/trails/reclamation with the Wyoming Wilderness Association; fencing with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

June 11-20 — Historic preservation and building maintenance at Fort Bridger State Historic Site; beetle kill mitigation at Sinks Canyon State Park; historic preservation and building maintenance at Guernsey State Park; trails with Wyoming Pathways at Pole Mountain.

June 25-July 4 — Chainsaw/habitat restoration in the Clear Creek Conservation District (Johnson County); trails with Wyoming Pathways in Lander; trails in the Shoshone National Forest.

July 9-18 — Trails and chainsaw work in the Medicine Bow National Forest; trails with the Sheridan Community Land Trust as well as Buffalo Bill State Park; chainsaw/habitat restoration with the BLM’s Casper Field Office; reservoir construction/trails/chainsaw work at Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area west of Sheridan.

July 23-Aug. 1 — Fencing in the Bridger-Teton National Forest; trails with Wyoming Pathways at Pole Mountain; trails/chainsaw work at Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area; trails and chainsaw work in the Medicine Bow National Forest.

Aug. 6-15 — Fencing with the BLM’s Buffalo Field Office; trails with the Casper Rotary Club; trails and invasive species removal at Medicine Lodge State Historic Site; trails in the Bighorn National Forest.

WCC members, listed by hometown, are:

Crew leaders

Brighton, Colo. — Will Dutcher.

Casper — Kevin Jacobs.

Cheyenne — Bryan McInerney.

Freehold, N.J. — Ryan Jackson.

Green River — Savannah Hook.

Nederland, Colo. — Tre Trofi.

Riverton — Kate Gamble.

Torrington — Kayla Matlock.

Crew members

Amesbury, Mass. — Nathan Cote.

Carrboro, N.C. — Zachary Videman.

Centennial, Colo. — Andrew Wee.

Centralia, Wash. — Taylor Johnson.

Cheyenne — Eli Ellis, Anthony Farmer, Hannah Jankovsky and Rison Lain.

Columbia, Mont. — Lily Salzer.

Fremont, Calif. — Tate Beddingfield.

Fountain, Colo. — Celest Prall.

Grand Junction, Colo. — Teran Palmer.

Green River — Amanda Carson and Russell Smalstig.

Hartford, Ind. — Whitley Felver.

Kemmerer — Johnny Stetzenbach.

Laramie — Gabe Selting and Cannon Stuckert.

Marietta, Ga. — Luke Cleveland.

Overland Park, Kan. — J.D. Putnam.

River Forest, Ill. — Alex Brockman.

Rockford, Ill. — Emma Fenelon.

Rockford, Minn. — Katie Cichy.

Walpole, Mass. — Matthew Roche.

WyVTC members are:

Carlsbad, Calif. — Kahal Lattin.

Cheyenne — Alex Gunter.

Douglas — Colt Parris.

Eagle Pass, Texas — Caleb Johnson.

Laramie — Cody DeBoer.

Susanville, Calif. — Coleton Lindsey.

Waupaca, Wis. — Jozsef Kapitany.

Worland — Justin Wolf.

The WyVTC, meanwhile, is working with Wyoming State Parks and Historic Sites to develop, dig and maintain trails in individual state parks and historic sites all across Wyoming. Here is the schedule for its work:

May 28-June 6 — Glendo State Park.

June 11-20 — Glendo State Park.

June 25-July 4 — South Pass City State Historic Site.

July 9-18 — Curt Gowdy State Park.

July 23-Aug. 1 — Curt Gowdy State Park.

Aug. 6-15 — Hot Springs State Park.

Project hosts and sponsors for this year’s WCC projects are: Nature Ltd., BP, Wyoming Wilderness Association, Wyoming Game and Fish Department, BLM Rawlins Field Office, Wyoming State Parks and Historic Sites, Clear Creek Conservation District, Wyoming Pathways, Shoshone National Forest, Medicine Bow National Forest, Bighorn National Forest, Bridger-Teton National Forest, Sheridan Community Land Trust, Devon Energy, BLM Casper Field Office, Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area, BLM Buffalo Field Office and Casper Rotary Club.