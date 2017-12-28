Latest

Area Students Earn Spot On 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Wyoming Football Team

December 28, 2017

USA TODAY High School Sports recently announced the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Wyoming Football Team. Many area students earned a spot on the team. Area athletes include:

Green River

Chance Hofer-QB

Big Piney

Jake Pape-WR

Rock Springs 

Bryan Mattinson-OL

Mountain View

Jason Stoddard-DB

Colby Rees-DL

Evanston

Devin Love-DB

To view the full 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Wyoming Football Team click here.

