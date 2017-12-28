Area Students Earn Spot On 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Wyoming Football Team

USA TODAY High School Sports recently announced the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Wyoming Football Team. Many area students earned a spot on the team. Area athletes include:
Green River
Chance Hofer-QB
Big Piney
Jake Pape-WR
Rock Springs
Bryan Mattinson-OL
Mountain View
Jason Stoddard-DB
Colby Rees-DL
Evanston
Devin Love-DB
To view the full 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Wyoming Football Team click here.
