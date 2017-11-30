The Wyoming High School Activities Association has released the names of the All-State Band and All-State Orchestra students who will perform in Evanston in January. Many area students will be attending.
Green River High School
Samuel Bayles Third Year Trombone
Brad Eveatt First Year Tuba
Ashlie Gold Third Year Flute
Kemmerer High School
Eli Erickson First Year Clarinet
Lyman High School
Kyler Legault Third Year Trombone
Stone Olguin Second Year Trombone
Shaelyn Wilson First Year Horn
Pinedale High School
Zoe Griffin First Year Horn
Jacob Harber Fourth Year Trumpet
Rock Springs High School
Esther Bae First Year Flute
Xenia Crosby First Year Flute
Terence Davis Second Year Euphonium
Kameron Hale Second Year Percussion
Alyssa Jordan Second Year Flute
Antonina Klatka Third Year Flute
Mathew Kozlowski First Year Percussion
Makayla Kramer Second Year Clarinet
Fabian Martinez First Year Flute
Colin Murcray First Year Trumpet
Sean Pinkham Second Year Clarinet
Racheal Pinkham First Year Trumpet
John Prevedel Third Year Alto Sax
Alicia Stevens Fourth Year Horn
Lydia Townsend Third Year Trombone
Keian Willingham Third Year Flute
Two students from Evanston High School also made the All-State Orchestra Band
Halie Green First Year String Bass
Joseph Maisey Second Year String Bass
Be the first to comment on "Area Students Make All-State Band"