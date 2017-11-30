Area Students Make All-State Band

The Wyoming High School Activities Association has released the names of the All-State Band and All-State Orchestra students who will perform in Evanston in January. Many area students will be attending.

Green River High School

Samuel Bayles Third Year Trombone

Brad Eveatt First Year Tuba

Ashlie Gold Third Year Flute

Kemmerer High School

Eli Erickson First Year Clarinet

Lyman High School

Kyler Legault Third Year Trombone

Stone Olguin Second Year Trombone

Shaelyn Wilson First Year Horn

Pinedale High School

Zoe Griffin First Year Horn

Jacob Harber Fourth Year Trumpet

Rock Springs High School

Esther Bae First Year Flute

Xenia Crosby First Year Flute

Terence Davis Second Year Euphonium

Kameron Hale Second Year Percussion

Alyssa Jordan Second Year Flute

Antonina Klatka Third Year Flute

Mathew Kozlowski First Year Percussion

Makayla Kramer Second Year Clarinet

Fabian Martinez First Year Flute

Colin Murcray First Year Trumpet

Sean Pinkham Second Year Clarinet

Racheal Pinkham First Year Trumpet

John Prevedel Third Year Alto Sax

Alicia Stevens Fourth Year Horn

Lydia Townsend Third Year Trombone

Keian Willingham Third Year Flute

Two students from Evanston High School also made the All-State Orchestra Band

Halie Green First Year String Bass

Joseph Maisey Second Year String Bass