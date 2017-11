Area Students Make All-State Choir

The Wyoming High School Activities Association has released the names of the All-State Choir students who will perform in Evanston in January. Many area students will be attending.

Big Piney High School

Austin Hill First Year Bass

Rachel Howard First Year Alto

Evanston High School

David Baxter First Year Bass

Josaah Roden Second Year Bass

Kayli Sharp Second Year Soprano

Green River High School

Karlee Cutler Second Year Soprano

Dakotah Houchin First Year Alto

Dallin Hoyt Third Year Tenor

Lynzi Johnson First Year Alto

Jaron Shereda First Year Bass

Chatney Tirrell First Year Alto

Spencer Travis First Year Bass

Kemmerer High School

Adam Aase Third Year Bass

Tucker Erickson First Year Bass

Lyman High School

Braxton Bradshaw First Year Tenor

McKailey Bradshaw First Year Alto

Cooper Haycock Second Year Tenor

Carter Huntsman First Year Bass

Preston Mebeker First Year Bass

Ben Niederer Second Year Bass

Olivia Smith Second Year Alto

Stockton Walker First Year Tenor

Mountain View High School

Charity Harmon First Year Alto

Pinedale High School

Parker Donaldson Second Year Tenor

Landon Preece First Year Tenor

Rock Springs High School

Clayton Boren Second Year Tenor

Adam Forbush First Year Bass

Anna George Third Year Alto

Domanic Sherwood First Year Tenor