Area Teams Begin Season With Tournament/Invitational Play This Weekend

All the area High School basketball teams will open their season with tournament and invitational play this weekend.

The Rock Springs Tigers and The Evanston Red Devils boys and girls basketball teams will travel to Casper tomorrow to take part in the Kelly Walsh Invitational. The Rock Springs Tigers and Lady Tigers will play Sheridan tomorrow, Laramie Friday, and Star Valley on Saturday. Evanston will face off against Laramie tomorrow, Sheridan Friday, and Riverton Saturday.

The Green River Wolves, Farson-Eden Pronghorns, Mountain View Buffalos, Lyman Eagles, Big Piney Punchers and the Kemmerer Rangers boys and girls teams will be in Lyman for the Bridger Valley Tournament. This will be tournament style play.

The Pinedale Wranglers boys team will travel to Cody while the girls will be in Buffalo for the 3A East/West Tournament.