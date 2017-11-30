Wyopreps.com has recently released the Pre-Season Basketball rankings for both Boys and Girls Basketball and four area teams have made the list.
Girls Basketball
In the Girls Pre-Season Ranking, the Rock Springs Lady Tigers are ranked in the fifth spot in class 4A while the Lyman Lady Eagles is ranked second in class 3A and the Farson-Eden Lady Pronghorns are fifth in 1A.
Boys Basketball
The Farson-Eden Pronghorns were the only area team ranked in the top five in the Boys Basketball Pre-Season rankings. They will sit fifth for the beginning of the season.
Be the first to comment on "Area Teams Rank In Top Five In Basketball Pre-Season Ranking"