Area Teams Still Showing Strong In Latest Football Poll

The latest WyoPreps.com Coach’s and Media Football Poll is out and Southwest Wyoming high school teams holding strong in the rankings.

In the 4A rankings, Rock Springs falls a spot to number six this week after last Friday’s loss to Gillette’s Thunder Basin. Thunder Basin moves up to the number four position this week. Sheridan is still the unanimous number one with Casper Natrona number two. The Tiger’s opponent this Friday, Cheyenne East, is number three with Casper Kelly Walsh rounding out the top five.

In the 3A rankings, Green River moves up one spot to number three after their road win in Powell. Star Valley is still number one followed by Torrington at number three. Douglas and Cody round out the top five. Green River travels to Jackson this Friday.

In 2A, Mountain View holds on to the number two position behind Glenrock. Big Piney is still number three followed by Newcastle and Wheatland. Lyman is number seven this week.

The 1A poll has Cokeville number one followed by Pine Bluffs, Big Horn, Upton-Sundance and Southeast.

In the 6-Man Poll, Farson-Eden is still in the number two spot tied with Little Snake River. Kaycee is again number one with Burlington at number four and Midwest at number five. The Pronghorns will host Riverside Friday.

For the complete voting breakdown of the WyoPreps.com poll, click here.